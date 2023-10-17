2023 Tata Harrier Launched In India Priced At Rs 15.49 Lakh: Check Mileage, Features

Tata Harrier has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 24.49 lakh for the most expensive variant. Tata Motors has launched the new generation of the SUV alongside Tata Safari. Tata Motors is on a spree of updating its vehicles. Before this, the brand launched facelift versions of Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV. Before we get into the details of the 2023 Tata Harrier, it is worth mentioning that the SUV has received updates in terms of design, features, and interiors as well.

Following the family look of the brand's cars, Tata Harrier gets an LED DRL strip running across the bonnet of the car. Other changes include a new grille, an updated design for headlamps and taillights, new bumpers, and newly designed alloy wheels. Adding to it, the new generation has multiple apparent elements that differentiate it from Tata Safari like a grille, design of alloy wheels, and headlamp housing.

Tata Harrier's interiors receive a newly designed dashboard with a larger infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster with navigation. The car now features a 4-spoke wheel with a backlit emblem, and the steering wheel's appearance has also changed.

Regarding the feature list, Tata Motors has compiled a longer list, enhancing the SUV with a variety of features. Dual-zone climate control, a sound system with 10 JBL speakers, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, a gesture-controlled motor-powered tailgate, and more are just a few of the features the SUV receives. The car now comes standard with 6 airbags for the protection of the occupants.

Like Safari, Tata Harrier continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The engine manages to kick out 170 hp with 350 Nm of peak torque. Tata Harrier has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.80 kpl for the manual and 14.60kpl for the automatic.