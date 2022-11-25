2023 Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India, delivers 21.1 kmpl: Design, interior, features, specs

Toyota Innova Hycross has been unveiled in the Indian market today. Being one of the most cherished and celebrated MPVs in India, there is a lot of excitement and buzz surrounding this vehicle. While the MPV's debut in India occurs today, it has already had its Indonesian debut as the Toyota Innova Zenix. This will be the third version of the Toyota Innova for our market after two generations have already been sold. The Innova has dominated the market thanks to its powerful ladder-frame chassis and impenetrable diesel engine. It is adored for both its exceptional ride quality and straightforward diesel engine.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross Unveiled: Design

Starting with measurements, the new Innova Hycross is 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,795 mm tall. The wheelbase now tapes at 2,850 mm, and it is the longest in its class.. Resultantly, the new Innova is longer and wider than the outgoing model, and it also has a longer wheelbase. Aesthetically, it looks sharper than ever with a host of SUV-inspired elements. The new Toyota Innova Hycross uses a large hexagonal radiator grille on the front, along with slim LED headlamps. Over to the sides, black cladding runs across the length, while the glass area gives a more masculine appeal. The rear end is appealing too, with slim lights and a dual-tone bumper.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross Unveiled: Interior

The dashboard layout is all-new for the new Innova Hycross. Unlike the rudimentary-looking cabin on the Innova Crysta, the Hycross takes a more modern and premium approach. The instrument is an all-digital and free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit that measures 10 inches. With a dual-tone black-brown theme, the interior has an upmarket ambience. Also, the MPV gets seats for seven or eight occupants, depending on variants. The middle-row also gets ottoman seats.

This time around, the Innova get tumble-down seats for a flat boot space, which measures 991 litres. The feature list of the new Toyota Innova Hycross is fairly long. The MPV gets a large panoramic sunroof for the first time. Also, there is ambient lighting, faux wood finish, aluminium inserts and quilted leather seats to aid the cabin with a rich feel. Active safety net include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross Unveiled: Specs

Toyota is offering a hybrid powertrain on the Innova Hycross with a claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl, giving the MPV a tank range of over 1,000 km. Furthermore, the Innova Hycross can do 0-100 kmph in under 10 seconds. As of now, there’s no option for a manual gearbox on any variant and a non-hybrid powerplant.