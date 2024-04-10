2024 Hyundai Creta Gets First Price Hike, Know How Much It Will Cost

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has been a sensation in the mid-size SUV segment since its launch in January this year. With exceptional sales figures in February and March, it has cemented its position as a top choice for SUV enthusiasts. However, recent developments have seen an increase in the price of the new Creta, marking its first price hike since its launch. The Creta's sales figures speak volumes about its popularity. In February, Hyundai sold 15,276 units of the Creta, a number that surged to 16,458 units in March, making it the second best-selling car of March 2024.

2024 Hyundai Creta Price Adjustments

The latest price adjustments by Hyundai affect various variants differently. While the base model E and two turbo petrol variants remain unchanged in price, others have seen an increase. The starting price of the Creta is Rs 11 lakh, with certain top-end variants priced at Rs 20 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Petrol Variants

The prices of most petrol variants have increased by Rs 3,500, with exceptions for the base model and the two turbo petrol variants. The naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 113bhp power and 143.8Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT transmission.

Diesel Variants

For diesel variants, prices have risen by Rs 10,500 across most models, except for the top-end SX(O) 1.5 AT variants, which maintain their previous pricing. The diesel engine produces 114bhp power and 250Nm torque, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed torque converter.\

Engine Options

The Creta offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine, generating 158bhp power and 253Nm torque, features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for a dynamic driving experience.