2024 Volkswagen Taigun GT Range launched; Check Variants, Features And Other Details

The German automaker Volkswagen has announced the prices of 2024 Taigun GT Sport Line models Notably, the company revealed the updated GT range of Taigun in March this year.The 2024 Volkswagen Taigun GT range comes with an enticing starting price of Rs 14.08 lakh(ex-showroom). Read here to know more:

2024 Taigun GT Sport Line Variants

The GT Sport Line range introduces two new trims including GT Line and GT Plus Sport. Both variants provide manual and automatic transmission options, featuring sportier blacked-out trims.

2024 Taigun GT Sport Range Exterior

The 2024 Taigun GT Sport Line models feature sportier blacked-out trims on elements like the front grille, air dams, front and rear bumpers, and alloy wheels. The premium GT Plus Sport trim comes with red accents on the exterior. It also features the GT badge, fenders, and brake callipers. Both variants come with 17-inch 'Cassino' black alloy wheels.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the GT Plus Sport variant features red accents on the dashboard, gear knob, centre console, steering wheel cover, armrest, and seat upholstery. It also equips special red 'GT' branded seats. The GT Line offers a more subtle touch of red accents.

Features

The Taigun GT Plus features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and a single-pane sunroof. If we talk about safety features, the SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). On the other hand, the GT feaures a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charger, darkened LED headlamps, and red ambient lighting.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Taigun GT Line comes equipped with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine generating 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. This powerplant is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.