trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722842
NewsAuto
AIRASIA

AirAsia To Start Direct Flight Service From Thiruvananthapuram To Kuala Lumpur

AirAsia Berhad will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with an Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 02:34 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AirAsia To Start Direct Flight Service From Thiruvananthapuram To Kuala Lumpur Representative image

 AirAsia Berhad will be operating a direct flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, from February 21, an airport statement said.

AirAsia Berhad will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with an Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers, it said.

The flight, scheduled to arrive at 11.50 PM and depart at 12.25 AM, will be operated initially on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.

This will be AirAsia's first service from Thiruvananthapuram, it said, adding that beyond Kuala Lumpur, the air carrier will provide good connectivity to countries like Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and so on.

More connectivity to East Asian countries has been a demand for a long time, including by IT companies, the statement said, adding this service would boost the travel and tourism sectors of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!