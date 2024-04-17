Aprilia has finally launched the much-awaited Tuareg 660 in the Indian market. This adventure bike is priced between Rs 18.85 lakh to Rs 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Let's delve into the details of this latest addition to Aprilia's lineup.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Performance

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 659cc parallel-twin engine, which also powers the RS and Tuono 660 models. In the Tuareg, this engine delivers a robust 80hp at 9,250rpm and 70Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This powerplant is paired with a smooth six-speed gearbox, ensuring a thrilling yet manageable riding experience both on and off-road.

Design

Despite its powerful engine, the Tuareg 660 maintains a lightweight design, weighing in at 204kg. This makes it one of the lighter options in the twin-cylinder adventure motorcycle segment. The bike's agility is further enhanced by its tubular steel frame, which utilizes the engine as a stressed member, ensuring a strong and responsive chassis.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available in Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Dakar Podium liveries, each variant offers a distinct personality to suit different tastes.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Tuareg 660 comes with fully adjustable suspension, featuring a USD fork and monoshock from KYB, offers 240mm of wheel travel at both ends. This setup, combined with a 21/18-inch wire-spoked wheel configuration and tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, provides excellent traction and stability off the beaten path. Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes equipped with Four riding modes, including two preset and two customizable modes, traction control, engine braking control, switchable dual-channel ABS, and Cruise Control

Price

It's worth noting that the Tuareg 660's pricing reflects its premium positioning, especially considering its import via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. The Dakar Podium variant commands a higher price tag at Rs 19.16 lakh, while the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand options are priced at Rs 18.85 lakh each.