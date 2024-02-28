Bajaj Launches 2024 Pulsar NS125: Check Enhanced Features And Price

Bajaj has introduced the revamped 2024 Pulsar NS125 in India following the recent launches of NS160 and NS200 models. This iteration of 2024 Pulsar NS125 comes with enhanced features and there is a slight increase in price too. Let’s dive into the details of this new bike model.

2024 Pulsar NS125 Updated Features And Design

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 maintains its signature muscular design, with minimal external alterations. The front fascia, fuel tank, and side panels remain unchanged, preserving the bike's distinctive aesthetic. However, internal modifications have been implemented, notably in the headlights, now adorned with thunder-shaped LED DRLs for enhanced visibility and style.

Advanced Technology Integration

2024 Pulsar NS125 features a fully digital instrument console equipped with smartphone connectivity. This feature allows riders to access vital information such as SMS and call notifications, along with monitoring their phone's battery level while on the go. Additionally, the inclusion of a USB port facilitates convenient charging for devices like smartphones and earphones, catering to the modern rider's connectivity needs.

Enhanced Safety Measures

2024 Pulsar NS125 comes with the integration of an anti-lock braking system (ABS), ensuring optimal braking performance and stability during emergency situations. The motorcycle features front disc and rear drum brakes complemented by a single-channel ABS system, providing riders with confidence-inspiring control on varied road conditions.

Unchanged Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the 2024 Pulsar NS125 retains its reliable 125cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 11.8bhp power and 11Nm torque. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, the engine ensures smooth acceleration and efficient performance for both urban commutes and highway cruising. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a balanced and comfortable ride experience.

2024 Pulsar NS125 Price

While enthusiasts eagerly anticipated its arrival, the new iteration comes with a price tag of Rs 1,04,922 (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking a notable increase of Rs 5,000 compared to its predecessor.

In the competitive market segment, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 faces direct competition from models like the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.