'Belt-astra...' Delhi traffic police creates road safety awareness with Brahmastra twist, netizens react

Delhi traffic police creates road safety awareness with Brahmastra twist, makes people aware about ‘Belt-astra,’ netizens react.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi Traffic police creates road safety awareness with Brahmastra twist
  • Delhi traffic police introduces 'Belt-astra' to netizens
  • Netizens react positively to the quirky meme

Since the death of Tata Sons' former CEO Cyrus Mistry, the government is giving its full attention to making all the required changes to prevent accidents in India. From making 6 airbags mandatory in small economy cars to making rear seat belt alarms compulsory in upcoming vehicles, the government has covered it all and is actively looking for other measures too. Meanwhile, traffic police have been on a roll too with their quirky social media campaigns and special drives to create awareness about road safety among drivers. To attract the attention of netizens, traffic police have been taking references from movies and the latest pop-culture trends. Having said that, Delhi traffic police recently took to Twitter to spread awareness about wearing front and rear seat belts but, with a TWIST! 

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been the ‘talk of the town' as it garnered over 200 crores at the box office worldwide within less than a week. Delhi traffic police took the movie’s ‘Astra’ reference to create awareness amongst the netizens regarding road safety. "Hamesha apni shaktiyon ko yaad rakho aur safe raho. Seat belt pehno! #WearSeatBelt #RoadSafety" read the caption of the tweet.

Delhi traffic police tweeted a visual too which informed the readers that a real hearo has a 'Belt-astra' to save themselves. The visual read "Inke pass Agni-Astra, inke pass Van-Astra, real hero ke pass Belt-astra." Netizens appreciated the creativity of the Delhi traffic police and took over the comments section with positive responses. 

This isn't the first time that Traffic police have used a quirky meme to spread awareness. Earlier as well, Delhi traffic police and Mumbai traffic police have shared memes on their twitter handles to gain netizens' attention regarding road safety and to bring down road accidents through their social media campaign. 

