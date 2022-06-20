Bharat Bandh: Agnipath protest disrupts traffic movement, Gurgaon-Delhi choked

Amidst the Bharat Bandh announced by select organisations as a part of the protest against the new Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces, massive traffic pile-up on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. As Delhi police has established a check post at the Sarhaul border, traffic movement is utterly slow. Also, the Delhi Traffic Police today tweeted and confirmed that select roads in Delhi will be closed for a particular duration. The department has also received an alert that agitators could be hedging towards Delhi borders, and therefore, check posts have been erected at various borders of the capital city.

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/QPYtguMKV1 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Also, after Rakesh Tikait’s statement in support of the Agnipath protest, even tractors are expected to charge toward Delhi again. Senior officers of Delhi Police have also held a high-level meeting regarding security at Tikri Border, Sindhu Border, Apsara Border, Ghazipur Border, and Badarpur Border. Moreover, Delhi Police is getting such inputs that a large number of tractors can travel towards Delhi under the guise of protest against the recruitment of the Agneepath Army.

Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 20, 2022

Delhi Police has also urged Delhites to avoid multiple roads between 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The police department tweeted about the special arrangement on these roads - Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction, and Man Singh Road Junction.

