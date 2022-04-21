Borris Johnson in India: Facts you never knew about British brand JCB

UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson today visited India’s British heavy equipment maker JCB plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The UK PM’s visit attracted the attention of netizens as JCB is one of the biggest industrial machinery makers and is famous for 3dx backhoe loaders.

However, JCB is not just famous for its heavy machinery but strikes the eye of netizens when it comes to memes. Here are some lesser-known fun facts about JCB:

JCB machines are mostly yellow for safety reasons

You are most likely to find a JCB machine coloured in yellow than any other colour. On a building site or quarry, the machines are more in yellow than any other colour due to safety purposes. However, on the basis of customer's need and preference, green and red are the next most common colours for JCB.

Oxford’s definition of JCB

The Oxford English dictionary defines JCB as “a type of mechanical excavator with a shovel at the front and a digging arm at the rear.”

JCB holds three world speed records!

JCB has made three ‘world’s fastest’ speed records for world’s fastest diesel-powered car (2006 - 350 mph), world’s fastest Backhoe Loader (2014 - 72 mph) and the world’s fastest Tractor (2019 - 135 mph). The record breaking tractor was driven by Guy Martin and was filmed as a part of a feature programme on Channel 4.

JCB has been a subject matter for songs

Since the mid 90’s JCB has been the subject for many songs. In 1958, Lenny Green had a song called JCB and Me, followed by Seamus Moore (who calls himself the ‘JCB Man’) recorded the famous JCB song. Further, in 2005, Nizlopi band gave a no. 1 hit with ‘The JCB Song.’

JCB stunts and memes are netizen's favourite

Mr JCB was the one to begin the tradition of stunts in the 1960s. Driving a car under a machine raised up on JCB’s hydraulic arms showed the versatility and power of the machine and started the world-famous JCB Dancing Diggers displays. Further, movies like Khatta-Meetha and the famous web series Sacred games on Netflix did make the JCB meme game stronger.

JCB’s debut on TV shows

JCB machines feature regularly on TV shows like DIY SOS and BBC Countryfile but did you know that futuristic looking JCB Tracked Excavators and Skid Steer loaders featured in the 2017 sci-fi film Alien:Covenant?

JCB’s relationship with Formula One

JCB machines and branding have featured around F1 (Formula One) racetracks in recent years. Apart from official sponsor partnerships firstly with Williams and most recently with Racing Point F1, JCB Telescopic Handlers (Loadalls) are used on many circuits to rescue and recover F1 cars that have come off the track!

What is JCB's strength capable of?

All the JCB Backhoe Loaders produced in one year would be able together to move 1.5 billion tonnes of earth!

