Breaking: Tata Motors announces price hike on cars upto 1.1 per cent

Following the trend of increasing prices, Tata Motors has increased the prices of its vehicles in India. The price hike will be effective across the homegrown automakers' model line-up, to offset the rise in the input costs. Tata cars will be now costlier by 1.1 per cent on average depending on the variant and the model. The price hike will affect car prices starting today i.e., 23 April 2022.

This is not the first time Tata Motors has increased the prices of its vehicles. They announced a similar price hike at an average increase of 0.9%, depending on the variant and model back in January 2022. At the time of the hike, the Indian automaker cited similar reasons for the increased prices.

In a statement in January 2022, Tata said, "while the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike."

It is to be noted that Tata Motors is not the only automaker to increase the prices of their vehicles. Earlier this year, automakers like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes also announced price hikes across their model lineups owing to similar reasons.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased the prices of their cars by 2.5 per cent across its entire product line. The hike resulted in a rise in ex-showroom pricing ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 63,000, depending on the model and version. The increase took effect on April 14, 2022.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of 1.3 per cent across the model lineup citing increased input costs. Preceding, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had increased the prices of vehicles by 4 per cent.

Along with the Indian car market, the two-wheeler Indian market has seen similar price hikes coming from the major manufacturers.

