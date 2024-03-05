BYD Launches Electric Sedan Seal In India: Check What’s New

Chinese carmaker BYD has introduced its latest electric sedan, the Seal, into the Indian market, expanding its electric vehicle lineup in the country. With a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seal marks BYD's third offering in India, following the e6 electric MPV and the Atto 3 electric SUV.

Customers who book the BYD Seal before March 31st will enjoy a range of benefits including a 7kW home charger with installation service, a 3kW portable charging box, a BYD Seal VTOL mobile power supply unit, six years of roadside assistance, and complimentary first service.

BYD Advanced Technologies and Variants

The BYD Seal is equipped with advanced technologies such as Cell-to-Body (CTB) and Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC), built on the e-Platform 3.0. It comes in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance - with respective price points of Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Performance and Range

Offering impressive range capabilities, the BYD Seal variants include:

- Dynamic RWD: 510km range

- Premium RWD: 650km range

- Performance AWD: 580km range

Comparatively, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD, priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom), offers a claimed range of 631km on a single full charge.

Technology Integration

The CTB technology of the BYD Seal integrates the blade battery into the sedan's body, developed in-house by BYD. Additionally, the sedan features a heat pump system for efficient battery temperature regulation and low energy consumption. Notably, it supports VTOL technology, functioning as a portable power supply for electrical devices with an output of up to 3,000W. The BYD Seal also boasts Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Performance

With options for rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, the BYD Seal features an advanced suspension system with a double wishbone unit in the front and a five-link unit in the rear, ensuring superior handling and safety. Powered by a robust motor, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

Buyers of the BYD Seal will benefit from an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty (whichever comes first) for the traction battery, an eight-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty for the motor and motor controller, and a six-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty for the vehicle itself.