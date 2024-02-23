trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724236
Dacia Unveils 2024 Spring EV (Renault Kwid EV) Globally: Check Design, Features, Specification

 Inside the Dacia Spring EV, there is a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, offering seamless connectivity and intuitive controls. 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dacia, Renault’s sister brand has pulled back the curtain on its latest innovation, the 2024 Spring EV. This electric vehicle promises to redefine urban commuting with its sleek design, advanced features, and eco-friendly performance. Let's delve into what sets this electric marvel apart.

Dacia 2024 Spring EV Design

Drawing inspiration from its sibling, the Duster, the Spring EV boasts a contemporary exterior design. The prominent front grille, flanked by Y-shaped LED DRLs, exudes a modern appeal. Black cladding along the sides and rear enhances its rugged charm, while 15-inch wheels add to its dynamic stance. The redesigned tail section and distinctive Y-shaped taillights further accentuate its unique personality.

Dacia 2024 Spring EV Interior

Inside the Spring EV, there is a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, offering seamless connectivity and intuitive controls. The three-spoke steering wheel and Y-shaped air-con vents exude a sense of sophistication, marrying style with functionality effortlessly.

Dacia 2024 Spring EV Features

Dacia Spring EV comes with an array of features. From cruise control to rear parking sensors, central locking, and bi-directional charging, convenience is at the forefront. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) ensure safety on the road, with features like emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, and more, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

Dacia 2024 Spring EV Specifications

Under the hood, the Spring EV offers two electric motor options, both powered by a standard 26.8 kWh battery pack, delivering up to 220 km of range. The base and mid-spec trims feature a 44 BHP motor, while the top-spec variant boasts a 64 BHP electric motor, catering to diverse driving preferences. With a standard 7 kW AC charger and fast-charging capability via a 30 kW DC charger, recharging is swift and convenient.
 

