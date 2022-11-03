Delhi Pollution: Central Panel bans entry of THESE vehicles in Delhi, implements GRAP 4

The Delhi government is working on curbing pollution in the national capital considering the 'severe plus' level of air pollution. To control the level of pollutants in the air, the Central panel has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4 in the national capital. With this in effect, the movement of vehicles like trucks have been banned in Delhi NCR. Earlier, the government had implemented GRAP stage 3 but had further increased the severity of bans to control the declining AQI numbers. Here is a detailed explanation of what vehicles are banned and what vehicles are allowed in Delhi NCR.

Vehicles not allowed in Delhi NCR

After the implementation of GRAP stage 4, the movement of diesel-powered trucks is strictly banned in the national capital. In addition to that, vehicles with BS4 engines will also be barred from entering Delhi. Moreover, medium goods vehicles (MGV) and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) will be banned entirely.

What vehicles are allowed in Delhi?

After the new curbs by the Delhi government, diesel vehicles with BS6 engines will be allowed to enter the national capital. In addition, to facilitate transportation, petrol-powered cars, electric vehicles, and cars using CNG engines will also be allowed. Similarly, for commercial vehicles, CNG trucks and electric trucks have been given permission to move to Delhi. Moreover, MGVs and HGVs carrying essential goods, along with vehicles providing emergency services, will be allowed to enter the borders of Delhi-NCR.

Effects on public transportation

The use of diesel generators is not allowed in GRAP stage 4. However, to ensure the smooth movement of public transportation government has exempted essential services like medical, railway, metro rail services, airports, and inter-state bus terminals.