Digitally-Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is Overlanding Ready, Features V8 Engine: In Pics

At the Auto Expo 2023, when the Maruti Suzuki Jimny was unveiled, it was almost like a magician pulling out a rabbit from his hat. The Jimny currently enjoys strong enthusiasm from Indian buyers, and it has received some respectable bookings. The Jimny is anticipated to launch by next month. Recently, the SUV was being shot in the Ladakh region for a TV commercial. Also, a couple of videos of the car have given a hint of its road presence. Also, we are sure about one thing - owners will modify their Jimny. Therefore, here’s an example that is purely inspiring.

As can be seen in the pictures above, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is customised to be a more capable off-roader than its stock iteration. Firstly, it looks fantastic with the new stance, which is attained by the use of a lift kit, larger MT tyres, a custom-made front bumper with winch mounting, a roof rack, and rock sliders. From the factory, the Jimny comes with a solid axle on the front, but the tuner has replaced it with a more complicated independent front suspension. Not a likeable move. Around the rear, things do remain stock, except for the larger tyres on the spare wheel.

The Jimny boasts a peak power output of 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm of max torque with its naturally-aspirated 1.5L, 4-cylinder petrol engine. It isn’t a lot of power and torque to move those balloon tyres fitted here. Hence, a compact LS1 V8 motor from Chevrolet is fitted in the engine bay. Although, it isn’t a real-life possibility. In the virtual world, everything is possible, and the designer has used the opportunity to his best. Transmission choices on the Jimny with its 1.5L unit will be a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT.

Coming down to dimensions, the Jimny is not a large vehicle in any regard. It is a compact SUV with a ladder-frame architecture. In fact, it is very narrower and smaller than the Brezza, but taller than the FWD crossover. The Jimny tapes in at 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,720 mm in height.

Once launched, the Jimny will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and of course, Maruti Suzuki Brezza. How does it fare against all of these competitors? Find out by clicking the links below.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Brezza Spec Comparison: Which SUV You Should Buy?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door vs Mahindra Thar spec comparison: Design, features, engine and more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha Comparison: Which One is a Better Off-Roader?