Ducati India Opens Pre-Bookings for the New DesertX Rally Ahead Of Official Launch

Ducati India has opened pre-bookings for its Ducati DesertX Rally adventure motorcycle. This highly anticipated off-road-centric variant of the popular DesertX series is expected to hit the Indian market later this year, promising an exhilarating riding experience combined with rugged performance.

Ducati DesertX Rally Off-Road Capabilities

The Ducati DesertX Rally comes with several enhancements over the standard DesertX model that debuted in India last year. One of the key features is its off-road-centric design, highlighted by a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup, giving the motorcycle a robust and capable appearance. Additionally, it features an adventure-style high beak on the front mudguard and is equipped with a KYB USD front fork along with a monoshock at the rear, providing excellent suspension for tackling rough terrains.

Power and Performance

The Ducati DesertX Rally maintains a lightweight profile, weighing just 1kg more than the standard model. Powering this bike is a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree, twin-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 108hp of peak power at 9,250rpm and 92Nm of maximum torque at 6,500rpm. This potent engine is mated to a smooth transmission system, offering riders a thrilling and dynamic riding experience on various terrains.

Riding Modes

The DesertX Rally is equipped with six riding modes to suit different riding conditions: Urban, Sport, Touring, Wet, Enduro, and Rally. These modes allow riders to customize the motorcycle's performance according to their preferences and the terrain they are traversing. Moreover, the bike features advanced electronic aids such as traction control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS, ensuring optimal safety and stability during challenging rides.

Connectivity and Pricing

In terms of technology, the Ducati DesertX Rally boasts a 5.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless integration with smartphones. Riders can conveniently control music playback, manage calls, and even access optional Turn by Turn navigation, enhancing the overall riding experience. As for pricing, while the standard Ducati DesertX is priced at Rs. 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the enhanced DesertX Rally is expected to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).