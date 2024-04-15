Advertisement
NewsAuto
DUCATI

Ducati India Opens Pre-Bookings for the New DesertX Rally Ahead Of Official Launch

The New DesertX Rally is powered by a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree, twin-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 108hp of peak power at 9,250rpm and 92Nm of maximum torque at 6,500rpm. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ducati India Opens Pre-Bookings for the New DesertX Rally Ahead Of Official Launch

Ducati India has opened pre-bookings for its Ducati DesertX Rally adventure motorcycle. This highly anticipated off-road-centric variant of the popular DesertX series is expected to hit the Indian market later this year, promising an exhilarating riding experience combined with rugged performance.

 Ducati DesertX Rally Off-Road Capabilities

The Ducati DesertX Rally comes with several enhancements over the standard DesertX model that debuted in India last year. One of the key features is its off-road-centric design, highlighted by a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup, giving the motorcycle a robust and capable appearance. Additionally, it features an adventure-style high beak on the front mudguard and is equipped with a KYB USD front fork along with a monoshock at the rear, providing excellent suspension for tackling rough terrains.

 Power and Performance

The Ducati DesertX Rally maintains a lightweight profile, weighing just 1kg more than the standard model. Powering this bike is a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree, twin-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 108hp of peak power at 9,250rpm and 92Nm of maximum torque at 6,500rpm. This potent engine is mated to a smooth transmission system, offering riders a thrilling and dynamic riding experience on various terrains.

Riding Modes 

The DesertX Rally is equipped with six riding modes to suit different riding conditions: Urban, Sport, Touring, Wet, Enduro, and Rally. These modes allow riders to customize the motorcycle's performance according to their preferences and the terrain they are traversing. Moreover, the bike features advanced electronic aids such as traction control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS, ensuring optimal safety and stability during challenging rides.

Connectivity and Pricing

In terms of technology, the Ducati DesertX Rally boasts a 5.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless integration with smartphones. Riders can conveniently control music playback, manage calls, and even access optional Turn by Turn navigation, enhancing the overall riding experience. As for pricing, while the standard Ducati DesertX is priced at Rs. 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the enhanced DesertX Rally is expected to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh