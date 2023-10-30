Ferrari 499P Modificata Is Le Mans Racing Car For Private Buyers: Design, Specs, Features.

Ferrari has presented the 499P Modificata, a strictly limited-series car for non-competitive track use, at the Ferrari World Finals at the Mugello Circuit today to celebrate the company’s historic return to the top class of endurance racing in the 2023 season. The 499P Modificata is a substantially modified version of the 499P that triumphed in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June this year, and aims at setting a new benchmark for track driving thrills.

Designed for a very select clientele, the 499P Modificata represents a new kind of project for Ferrari: a track-only model developed directly from a racing car rather than a production model, but without the limitations imposed by technical regulations. While the 499P Modificata is based on the 499P, not having to comply with FIA WEC sporting and technical parameters has allowed Ferrari’s engineering team to introduce a number of significant modifications that enhance driving thrills and make the car’s performance more accessible.

The major technical modifications between the 499P Modificata and the 499P include the electric axle and four-wheel drive that can be activated even at low speeds; the “Push to Pass” function, which offers drivers the option of an extra 120 kW of power; specific tyres developed by Pirelli, and a complete recalibration of the suspension set-up, electronic controllers and engine mappings.

The 499P Modificata retains the cockpit, with its single-seater layout, and ergonomics of the 499P, providing clients with exactly the same driving experience as the crews who drove the racing cars #50 and #51 that took the win, Hyperpole and fastest lap in the race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: Powertrain

The 499P Modificata’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear mounted internal combustion V6 with an electric motor on the front axle. The system can deliver a maximum power output of 640 kW. The powertrain is equipped with a 200 kW (272 cv) electric motor with a differential and an Energy Recovery System (ERS) which recharges the battery during deceleration and braking. The 800 volt battery pack was developed using the company’s Formula 1 experience. The power unit is coupled to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: Architecture

Sporting an all carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the 499P Modificata features state-of-the-art solutions such as push-rod suspension, and a sophisticated braking system incorporating brake-by-wire that allows the electric front axle to recover energy during braking.

The mechanical set-up (centrally-mounted shock absorbers and springs, anti-roll bars) has been specially designed to maximise driving thrills and ensure that the car behaves predictably in all conditions. The engine and driveability maps were fine-tuned according to the same philosophy; specific traction control logic was developed to facilitate torque management at the grip limit, and a dedicated start-assist logic was also introduced.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: Sport Prototipi Clienti

Ferrari’s unparalleled history has been written in part by the many models that have taken part in endurance racing, with prestigious results in both the GT and sports-prototype categories. From the company’s beginnings to 1973, Ferrari took nine overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, followed this year by its 10th win with the 499P.

The 499P Modificata was developed specifically to celebrate this glorious history in endurance racing with an exclusive car that could follow in the footsteps of those legends. With effect from 2024, the Corse Clienti department will organise the “Sport Prototipi Clienti” programme where 499P Modificata owners will be able to rely on Ferrari assistance with maintenance and support – both technical and logistical – for all dedicated track events.