Ferrari Roma Worth Rs 2 Crore Damaged After Elevator Mishap at Dealership, Left Dangling

Ferrari Roma, an expensive sports car, got into an accident right while it was being dispatched from the dealership. Because of the elevator malfunction at the Ferrari dealership $240,000 (around Rs 2 crore), a sports car ended up getting damaged and hanging from in the elevator shaft. Based on the reports of the New York Post, the incident occurred in Palm Beach, Florida. Following the incident, firefighters were called to the site of the incident to handle the situation. Reports suggest that it took them around four hours to get the sports car out of the shaft.

Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue said of the operation on Facebook, “A car elevator malfunction caused a car to hang in the elevator shaft.” The operation took a long as the firefighters had to control a dangerous fuel leak from the car.

Also read: 'Do Not Drive': US Tells Owners to Park Old Honda Cars Until Airbags are Fixed

As per the reports, the Silver Ferrari Roma fell tail-first into the elevator shaft and hence puncturing the fuel storage tank. The vehicle had to be towed to get it out of the cramped space. As per the reports, the firefighters had to use a 45-foot boom and several 50,000lb winches to free the Ferrari.

Images of the silver automobile reveal significant damage to its rear end, but dealership representatives were unable to immediately estimate its cost. Both staff members and emergency personnel were unharmed. However, it has not been determined what caused the malfunction in the elevator leading to the accident with the expensive sports car.

It is to be noted that Ferrari Roma is one of a kind car from the house of Maranello. The mid-front engine coupe is powered by a 3.8-liter V8 engine producing 611 hp and is capable of taking the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. This is the same engine used to power the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.