Global NCAP rating of cars: Top 5 safest SUVs to buy in India under Rs 15 lakh - Skoda, Tata and more

Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), is an independent body testing vehicle all over the world for their safety. Unlike Euro NCAP, Latin NCAP and ASEAN NCAP, Global NCAP test vehicles from countries where there is no government mandated safety agency. Although Indian will soon get its own safety rating system called Bharat NCAP, under the Safer Cars for India program, Global NCAP is testing various vehicles launched in India, made by either Indian or international carmaker. Under the same campaign, Global NCAP recently announced latest rounds of test in which, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq were awarded a full 5-star safety rating.

Not only this, these SUVs scored highest points among all the cars tested, changing the whole list of the safest vehicles in India. Being SUVs, the safety of these vehicles makes more sense since it is the fastest growing body segment in India. Hence, we create a list of the top 5 safest SUVs to buy in India under Rs 15 lakh. On the list, along with Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, there are two Tata Motors cars and one Mahindra SUV, both Indian carmakers. It is to be noted that the organisation crash-tested over 50 Indian cars in its 'Safer Cars for India' program.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq stand on top of the list of safest cars in India crash test campaign undertaken by Global NCAP. After being tested with the updated Global NCAP safety rating standards, these cars earned the highest safety ratings among all the cars sold in India. The cars scored 29.64 for adult occupant protection and 42 points for child occupant protection. Both the cars were launched in India under mid-size SUV segment and are priced at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Punch

Before Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq were awarded top accolades by Global NCAP, Tata Punch SUV happened to be the safest car in India. The sub-compact SUV scored 16.45 points out of 17 points in adult occupant protection and 40.89 points out of 49 for child safety protection. The pricing starts below Rs 7 lakh and is a good buy for anyone looking to buy a safe SUV below Rs 10 lakh.

On the fouth spot after Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Tata Punch is another India-made car, the Mahindra XUV300, which scored 16.42 points out of 17 points for adults and 37.44 points out of 39 points for child occupant protection. The Mahindra XUV300 was also once the most scored SUV in India and is compact-size SUV that can be bought under Rs 10 lakh.

5. Tata Nexon

Last on list is the Tata Nexon compact SUV, which was the first 5-star rated SUV in India, and also the oldest car in the list. Although, points wise, Tata Altroz is the 5th most safest car in India, it's a hatchback and hence Tata Nexon replaces the Altroz the safest SUV in India. The Tata Nexon with 16.06 out of 17 points in adult occupant protection and 25 points out of 49 for child occupant safety is the also one of the best selling SUV in India.