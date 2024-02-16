Hindon Elevated Road To Be Now Known As ‘Ram Setu’

In a recent move, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation announced that the Hindon elevated road which connects the Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad to UP Gate near east Delhi will now be renamed as the ‘Ram Setu.’ Notably, it is one of the longest elevated roads in India which was inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The four-lane Hindon Elevated road is 10.3 Km long which was initially built to ease the traffic movement from Ghaziabad to Delhi route.

Hindon Elevated Road Or Ram Setu

The proposal to rename the Hindon Elevated Road as the ‘Ram Setu was moved by the Ghaziabad mayor Sunita Dayal. The proposal has now been cleared by the executive committee.

According to municipal officials, an estimated 40,000-50,000 vehicles pass by the Hindon Elevated Road every day. The road also serves as a bypass for vehicles traveling from Delhi to western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Hindon Elevated Road has been renamed 'Ram Setu,' drawing inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana, which narrates the story of a bridge constructed by an army of monkeys led by Hanuman. This bridge, known as Ram Setu, facilitated Rama's journey to Lanka to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana.

The Samajwadi Party, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, commenced the construction of the road in November 2014, costing Rs 1,147 crore. This is d supported by 287 single pillars. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officially opened it during his initial term in March 2018.

Ghaziabad To Be Renamed Too?

As we reported earlier, a proposal to change the name of the Ghaziabad district was passed with a majority in the Municipal Corporation. BJP councillor suggested changing the name of this district to the National Capital Region (NCR). Mayor Sunita Dayal stated that once the board approves the proposal, it will be forwarded to the state government, followed by submission to the central government for final approval. Hindu organizations have long advocated for renaming Ghaziabad.