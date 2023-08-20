trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651092
Honda Elevate To Launch In India On September 4: Here's All You Need To Know

Honda Elevate SUV will compete against models like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Honda Elevate SUV is all set for launch in the Indian market on September 4, 2023. The SUV unveiled on 6 June 2023 will be produced by the Japanese automaker's Tapukara plant which also handles the production of Amaze and City. The Japanese manufacturer has big plans for the SUV as the India-first model will also be sold in the International market alongside the domestic market. Furthermore, the brand also plans on launching an electric version of the Elevate SUV in the future. 

Honda Elevate Design

The Elevate features a design representing the new era of the Honda SUVs. The SUV gets an imposing stance with sleek LED headlamps complementing a rectangular-shaped grille with the Honda badge on it. Similarly, the rear end of the car features a sleek design giving the car its unique appearance.


Honda Elevate Features

The Honda Elevate will be sold in four trim levels in India, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. These variants will have different features like LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, six airbags, Honda Sensing ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, eight speakers, a soft-touch dashboard, and more.

Honda Elevate Mileage, Powertrain

The Honda Elevate SUV will be available with a single petrol engine option. A 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission can be used with the 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque. There won't be a petrol hybrid engine available with the Elevate. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Elevate 1.5 petrol-MT is rated at 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT is 16.92 kmpl. 

Honda Elevate Expected Price, Rivals

The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced between Rs 12 Lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17 Lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched in the Indian market, the car will face tough competition from rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

