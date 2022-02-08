हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maruti Suzuki

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno details leaked ahead of launch; check variants, colour options here

One of the biggest additions to the new Baleno is a new Head-Up Display (HUD) for the driver that provides important information like speedometer and climate control.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno details leaked ahead of launch; check variants, colour options here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki has recently opened 2022 Baleno bookings for an initial amount of Rs 11,000 at Nexa dealerships and online. According to an unconfirmed rumour, Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the new Baleno this month, probably in the last week of February.

In the new Baleno, there will be four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha - with a manual transmission as standard, while all variants, except the base, will get an automatic transmission. In a previous article, we reported that the AMT gearbox will replace the CVT transmission on the outgoing model, making automatic models more accessible for customers.  

Inside the cabin, the single most important improvement is the Head-Up Display (HUD), which displays important information such as speedometer, climate control, etc., without taking drivers' eyes off the road.

There are also six different colour options for the customer to choose from, Opulent Red, Pearl Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Splendid Silver, Luxe Beige and all colours are in metallic shades.

The new Baleno is expected to continue using the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 12V mild-hybrid technology that makes 90hp of power and 113 Nm of torque and the 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine that produces 83hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Buyers will be able to choose between two transmissions, a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

The Baleno will compete against the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Volkswagen Polo.

