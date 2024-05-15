How Are Dash Cams Useful During Insurance Claims? Expert Explains



Dash cams have become a crucial part of car accessories these days. They are becoming a popular feature in cars. Various vehicles like Kia Sonnet, Hyundai Venue, Creta, Tata Punch, and many others come with factory-fitted Dash Cams. Even if they are not in built, Indian buyers are choosing to invest in Dashcams for security and peace of mind. Dashcams are being developed for multifunctioning these days.

In an interview with Zee News, Mr. Vanesh Naidoo, Founder and Director, SafeCams, explains the multiple uses of Dashcams. Some of them are given below:



⦁ Evidence in Accidents: Dashcams provide valuable evidence in case of accidents, allowing drivers to prove who was at fault and potentially save thousands of rupees in insurance costs.

⦁ Protection Against Fraud: Dashcams help protect against fraudulent claims by capturing real-time footage of incidents as there are many vehicles that are uninsured on Indian roads.

⦁ Monitoring Driver Behaviour: Some dashcams can track driving behaviour, encouraging safer practices. Driving behaviours that can be tracked are harsh braking and accelerating.

⦁ Parking Guard: Dashcams can record incidents even when the vehicle is parked, providing added security if a hardwire kit is installed with the dash camera.

⦁ Safety & Security- Your Dash Camera records everything that happens around and inside your vehicle, protecting you from accidents, road rage, and offenders. It also helps you monitor hired drivers who take your kids to school.

⦁ Saving You Time & Money - The video footage from your Dash Cam can end roadside arguments, speed up insurance claims, and ensure your no-claims bonus is preserved when an accident is not your fault. It can also be used as legal evidence in a court of law.

⦁ Saving & Sharing Memories - Off-road and on-road enthusiasts, record all your thrilling driving adventures. You can download, edit and share your HD video footage on your favourite social media platform.

Insurance Claims With Dashcams

Dashcams not only act as evidence during accidents, but you can also get your insurance claim on time.

According to Mr. Vanesh Naidoo, Founder and Director, SafeCams, " Dashcam footage can serve as crucial evidence during insurance claims. It helps establish who is at fault and provides an accurate account of what happened during the incident. It can also speed up your insurance claim as the evidence can be easily produced and shared from a dash camera."

Dash Cameras As Silent Judges

Dash Cameras can also act as the Silent Judges in Vehicle Safety Trials. The videos recorded from Dash cams are admissible in court. It captures relevant events that led up to the accident, during the accident and after the accident. When handing the video evidence to courts, please ensure that the camera and SD card are given to the police so that they can verify that the footage is authentic.