The SUV bug has infected the Indian audience with its high marks on practicality quotient and road presence. Brands are now launching SUVs in all forms and sizes, and the newest to this trend is the Hyundai announcement of launching the Venue N Line in the country. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be a sportier version of the South Korean automaker’s successful compact SUV. The Venue N Line will be slightly more expensive than the regular model, but it will make up for the premium with its spruced-up handling, spicier styling, sportier interior, and a raspier exhaust note. Well, here’s everything that you should know about the Hyundai Venue N-Line, right before its launch.

In terms of visual updates, the exterior of the Venue N Line will have N Line-specific styling highlights. Alterations will include the inclusion of a rear spoiler, front and rear splitters, side skirts, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Plus, all of it will be complemented by red accents that will accentuate the sporty quotient of the Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Dual-tone interior

With the inclusion of the N line badge, the Venue’s cabin will see a host of revisions. A new dual-tone red-black theme will be used. The overall theme will mimic the treatment seen on the i20 N Line. Furthermore, the N-Line logo will be seen embossed on the seats, while the gear knob and steering wheel feature contrast red stitching over black leather.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Sportier steering wheel

The Hyundai Venue N Line will borrow its steering wheel from the i20 N Line, and what it means is that the SUV will have a chunkier steering wheel with paddle shifters and contours to enhance the overall driving experience.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Stiffer springs

Without a set of stiffer springs and tighter dampers, a sportier iteration of an SUV is just useless. Hence, Hyundai Venue N Line will use tighter coilovers on the front and stiffer springs and dampers on the rear. Of course, the setup will offer a harsher ride quality. However, the setup will make the Venue N Line handle rather sharply and steer in a corner with more confidence. Great barter deal, we’d say.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Throatier exhaust note

In the automotive world, aural bliss holds strong value, and to serve this demand of the hour, the Venue N Line will have an all-new exhaust system with twin ports on the end. While it will be visually appealing, the note will be raspier with some pops and crackles.