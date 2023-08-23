Incredible India: Ahmedabad Traffic Police Using AC Helmets To Beat The Heat

Ahmedabad Police has found an innovative way to battle the heat for the personnel working outside during hot weather. The police department has started using portable AC helmets. The officers on duty wear these helmets to keep their heads cool controlling traffic in the scorching heat of summer. It is to be noted that these helmets are battery-operated devices for which the police personnel can carry the battery packs on their waist.

With a distinctive design, the helmets are easy to spot with a plastic top covering a built-in fan-like part. The batteries used in the helmet can make it last for up to 8 hours on a single charge. Furthermore, the helmets have glass to cover the faces of the officers providing protection from pollutants and dust. It is to be noted that these helmets outweigh the regular helmets by around 500 gms.

The helmet works by moving air inwards by using a fan. Specifically, it draws the surrounding air, cooling the person inside it. However, the helmet leaves out the dust and pollutants and directs the air toward the wearer's face. The helmets have been developed by Noida-based Karam Safety Private Ltd.

AC helmets provided to traffic police in Gujarat



It provides a 4 to 5-degree relief from the heat

Pirana, Thakkar Nagar, and Nana Chiloda in Ahmedabad are selected for the pilot project

If this pilot project succeeds, it will be given to all the traffic policemen in the… pic.twitter.com/xsjnnQ8ooH — The Index of Gujarat (@IndexofGujarat) August 19, 2023

Based on the report, the helmets are currently in a trial phase which began on August 10. These helmets have been brought to use after multiple testing. If the officers use these helmets they won't need to wear pollution masks. As per the information available on social media, currently, officers posted in three locations namely Pirana, Thakkar Nagar and Nana Chiloda in Ahmedabad have been provided with these devices. Furthermore, if the trial phase is completed successfully more of the police personnel will be provided with these AC helmets.