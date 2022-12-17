Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor suffers Delhi Traffic woes, asks Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to take action

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, who was travelling from IGI terminal 3 to Gurugram during rush hour traffic, blamed the large number of trucks leaving Delhi for Gurugram for the delay of more than 45 minutes. Reporting the problem, the airline's CEO posted the problem on Twitter and tagged Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari to find a solution for the problem. In the post, he also tagged the Delhi Traffic Police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the issue.

"It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon. And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes at 12.39 a.m.," he tweeted on Friday.

"The culprit: masses of trucks heading out of Delhi on NH48, and one car parked facing the wrong direction on the left lane of the highway with headlights on but no driver. This video at 12.45am," his tweet read.

Besides the problem of traffic, the CEO also pointed out the randomly parked trucks in the middle of the highway without any lights "As we approach the Haryana border, trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway, not even on the leftmost lane. How many accidents and how many lives lost due to accidents caused by this? Can this not be controlled?" he said in another tweet.

With inputs from IANS