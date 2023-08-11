Kia Launches ‘My Convenience Plus’ Program For Seltos Owners, Offering Lowest Ownership Cost

Kia India is now extending its 'My Convenience Plus' Aftersales program to new Seltos customers. This breakthrough program optimises the comprehensive ownership cost to an exceptional low of just Rs 0.82/Km, offering a hassle-free ownership experience, vast service offers & coverage with an array of benefits to customers. Through 'My Convenience Plus', new Seltos owners can enjoy additional savings of up to 10% on car-care services during the entire program tenure of 4-5 years. The program includes pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance, all designed to provide unparalleled peace of mind.

Kia is dedicated to providing best-in-class coverage and affordability in ownership costs, making Seltos the unbeatable premium value-proposition in its segment. Customers can choose between two packages - Premium (4 years) and Luxury (5 years) - tailoring the benefits to their individual requirements.



Watch 2023 Kia Seltos Review:

With 'My Convenience Plus,' Kia India strives to ensure that every journey with the Seltos is an unforgettable one, backed by top-notch after-sales support and cost-saving advantages.Kia India first introduced the 'My Convenience Plus' comprehensive coverage program for Carens customers in 2022. The initiative comes under KIN’s My Convenience personalized service initiative which was launched in September 2020 for all Kia models. Notably, the company recently surpassed the milestone of 1,50,000 customers who opted for My convenience program. The cost of the 'My Convenience Plus' program for the Seltos customers starts from Rs 32,796 (Rs 8,199 per year).

Key features of the My Convenience Plus Kia ownership program

• Package cost starting from INR 32,796 (INR 8, 199 per year)

• 'Best in Class' comprehensive coverage with wide range of servicesand offering best cost of ownership in the segment

• Peace of Mind for 4/5 Years with best-in-class digitized experience

• Inflation protection for Periodic Maintenance Service, parts, consumables & labour

• Extended Warranty & Pre-Paid Maintenance coverage as per selected program

• Optional 4th-year Roadside Assistance with enhanced services at a special price in the 4-year Premium package

• Complimentary Tyre Services (Wheel Alignment, Balancing & Rotation) for 4/5 Periodic Maintenance Services

• Tyre Alloy Protection scheme in the 1st year (Only applicable in 5-year Luxury package)

• PAN India Coverage & Validity

• Scratch Care program for the New Seltos owners (retailed till 31st Dec' 23). Customers can avail of one scratch repair (without dent) free of cost in an ownership period of 12 months from the date of sale. T&C apply.

• Digitized Ownership Experience through IOT-based smart services