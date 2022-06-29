Kia Seltos gets stuck on a colossal-sized speed breaker: Check images here

Indian roads offer a lot more than what users want. They are infamous for their strong attribute of being filled with potholes and bad patches. Thus, forcing masses to settle with cars that have high ground clearance. In simpler words, deep potholes and tall speed bumps are the primary reasons that make the Indian masses buy SUVs. However, driving an SUV can also get you stuck on a speed bump. Yes! You read that right. We recently came across a social media post, wherein a Kia Seltos can be seen resting on its belly while it was encountering a speed bump.

Abhishek Sharma, who happens to be the owner of the Kia Seltos in the picture shared on Twitter mentioned that the SUV got stuck on a speed breaker, and he struggled for hours to get out of the situation. To break free from the speed bump, the owner had to call for help and pay for it. He sarcastically called the complete situation as a ‘masterpiece’.

He further wrote, “A big salute to the excellent engineer who made this speed breaker. Cars often get stuck on this but the administration in mum.” Well, the post caught the attention of the netizens, who shared it on the internet, blaming the authorities.

It should also be noted that the Seltos has a ground clearance of 190 mm, which isn’t low by any standard. And watching a high-riding SUV getting stuck badly on a speed bump only raised concern among other road users.

In the Indian market, the Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 10.19 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is available with three engine options and multiple transmission choices. Talking of rivals, it locks horns with Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more.