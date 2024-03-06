KTM Reveals New Colour Options Of RC 200, 390 And Adventure 250, 390

KTM has given its 2024 RC and Adventure ranges a facelift to boost their charm. This means the Duke, RC, and Adventure models have all received some exciting updates for 2024. Here’s a closer look at the fresh features and colours of the 2024 RC and Adventure models.

The 2024 KTM RC Series

While we're eagerly anticipating the RC range to inherit the beefier engine from the 390 Duke, those upgrades are still on the horizon. For now, the 2024 RC lineup, which includes the RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390, is dazzling us with new colors. The flagship RC 390 model now sports a vibrant KTM Factory Racing Orange, whereas the RC 200 and RC 125 are rolling out in sleek black and cool blue, respectively.

Besides the splash of new colours, the bikes' engines and electronics have stayed the course. The RC 390 boasts a 373cc engine with 43 horsepower, the RC 200 is equipped with a 25 horsepower 199cc engine, and the RC 125 powers through with its 14.3 horsepower engine.

The 2024 KTM Adventure Series

Echoing the RC range, the Adventure series, featuring the 390 and 250 models, is also holding off on engine and frame upgrades for now. However, 2024 brings fresh colour schemes to the table. The 390 Adventure introduces two new paint jobs: a sleek grey and white combo and the iconic orange and black. Meanwhile, the 250 Adventure debuts in a new Lunar Grey.

Under the hood, the engines and electronics remain consistent. The 390 Adventure is driven by a single-cylinder engine cranking out 43 horsepower, and the 250 Adventure comes with a 30 horsepower engine. Both are mated to a six-speed transmission.

Looking ahead, the KTM Adventure series is expected to undergo a significant revamp next year. Spy shots of the new models suggest enhanced capabilities, thanks to longer suspension travel and improved ground clearance, all while maintaining a saddle height that’s comfortably reachable