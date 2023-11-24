Made-In-India Nissan Magnite AMT Reaches South Africa - Check Details

Nissan Magnite has just received a couple of updates, the most prominent one being the new AMT box. The AMT-equipped version of the compact SUV is launched in South Africa as well. The SUV will be manufactured at the brand’s Chennai-based facility and will be exported to South Africa. The export-spec Magnite is interestingly identical to the model sold in the Indian market. In India, the Magnite rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. Some of its Indian rivals are also on sale in the South African market.

In South Africa, the Magnite AMT is launched at a starting price of R234,900, which in Indian Rupees is Rs 10.36 lakh. However, in the Indian market, the Nissan Magnite AMT has a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, the variant line-up for the South African market is slightly different, as it includes - Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.

In India, the Magnite EZ-Shift is available in XE, XL, XV, XV Premium variants and the recently launched Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition. A new dual-tone Blue & Black colour is also introduced for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift.

It also has Dual Driving Mode, Intelligent Creep function, anti-stall and kick-down features for a smooth and efficient drive experience. The Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine delivers enhanced fuel efficiency of 19.35 kmpl for the Manual variant and 19.70 kmpl for the EZ-Shift variant.

Also, Nissan has announced the introductory price offer for all bookings made till 30 November 2023 for the all-new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift (Automated Manual Transmission). The introductory price is for all customers who take a test drive and make bookings for the all-new Magnite EZ-Shift. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,49,900 on 10 October 2023 the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT in the segment