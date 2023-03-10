Mahindra Thar RWD In Everest White Paint Scheme Starts Reaching Dealerships, Check pics

Earlier this year, Mahindra Thar 4X2 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. As the RWD variant of the country’s favourite lifestyle vehicle was introduced, two new color options were added to the list, namely Everest White and Blazing Bronze. While the latter made its appearance on the roads rather earlier, the Everest White Thar has managed to keep away from being caught to date. But anymore. A Youtube channel named - Right India has uploaded a short video of the Thar RWD in the Everest White shade. Certainly, it does look new, but not as sinister as the Napoli Black paint scheme.

The video further confirms that the dispatch of white-painted Thar has started from the factory, as examples are now reaching the dealerships. This particular Thar was caught in Bhosari, Pune, Maharashtra. In case you are wondering, how do we know that it is the Thar 4x2. Well, the 4X2 model missed out on engine badging around the left front fender and 4x4 moniker on the rear right fender. Everything else on the outside, however, is identical to the top-of-the-line 4x4 versions.

The Thar RWD is on sale with two powertrain choices - 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine and 2.0L turbo-petrol. The former is capable of producing a peak power output of 117 horsepower against a max torque of 300 Nm. The turbo-petrol continues to push out a rated output of 152 hp and 320 Nm, as is the case with the 4x4 trim. Talking of gearbox choices, the oil burner comes exclusively mated to a 6-speed MT, while the petrol gets both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Soon, Mahindra will be launching the Thar 5-door, which is currently being tested in full swing. Needless to say, the buzz around the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door is very high, and it will also be retailed in two configurations - 4x2 and 4x4. Also, there will be two powertrain choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel. Interestingly, there will be two gearbox options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.