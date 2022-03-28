Man buys Mahindra Bolero SUV worth Rs 12 lakh by paying in coins, watch video

A while back, an incident was reported where a man bought a scooter paying the amount in a stack of coins. Taking it up a notch, a new incident came to light where a man claimed to pay for a new Mahindra Bolero in coins. The SUV prices start from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the variant bought by the man is worth Rs 12 lakh. The incident was made public through a video uploaded online.

In the video, a group of friends can be seen entering Mahindra Showroom and enquiring about the prices of the Bolero. Once they get the quoted price, they can be seen bringing in a few sacks of coins to pay the amount.

Also read: This Suzuki Hayabusa is actually a modified Bajaj 220F underneath

Later on, after the amount is delivered, the employees can be seen counting the money on tables and floors of the showroom. Once the payment is made they hand over the keys after completing the paperwork to the new owners.

First launched in 2000 the Bolero has gone through several incarnations. The Mahindra Bolero BS6 is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder m-Hawk diesel engine with a maximum power output of 75 bhp and a maximum torque output of 210 Nm that is currently available.

The current Bolero is available in three variants namely B4, B6, B6(O). Several premium comforts and convenience elements are missing from this ladder-on-frame SUV. The ladder-on-frame chassis and rear-wheel drive system, on the other hand, provide a tough and long-lasting feel, making it an undeniable choice for the country's rural areas.

Source

Live TV

#mute