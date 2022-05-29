Man crashes Ferrari SF90 Stradale worth Rs 4.16 crores into parked cars

Along with being expensive, powerful cars are not easy to handle. If not driven with full control, the results can be disastrous. Presenting the example of one such event, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale worth more than Rs 4.16 crores crashed into parked cars, destroying the hypercar, along with the five parked cars. The reported incident occurred on Hagley Road in Birmingham, England. Moreover, the driver of the Ferrari fled the accident's site before the first responders arrived. The officials are now looking for the driver.

As per Autoevolution, no injuries have been reported in the incident. In addition, the details of the incident, like the car's speed at the time of the incident, are not known yet. The pictures of the damaged cars were shared by Haden Cross Fire Station with the caption saying. "RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about."

RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about pic.twitter.com/8xog41xC9C — Haden Cross Fire Station (@WMFSHadenCross) May 25, 2022

Ferrari SF90 Stradale is one of the most exotic cars carrying the prancing horse logo. Even the name of the hypercar is in reference to the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Scuderia Ferrari. What makes this car even more special is that, as per the company's claims, the car was the first model to give the customer a choice between a standard car and a more sport-oriented spec version of the car.

Taking things up a notch, Ferrari SF 90 Stradale is one of the finest examples of Italian supercar manufacturers' engineering. The hypercar draws power from a four-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors. Furthermore, the engine can take the car from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds, offering a top speed of 339 kmph. It is to be noted that this hypercar from Ferrari is the first-ever Ferrari to feature PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture combined with an internal combustion engine.