Maruti Suzuki Baleno-cross SUV with coupe-styling spied testing: Watch

Maruti Suzuki is rapidly expanding its portfolio in the Indian market. Moreover, the expansion is not only in the terms of models but also in terms of the variety of powertrain. The company recently launched the facelifts of multiple models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, CNG versions of old models like the Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG, and is ready to launch a hybrid SUV in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Apart from that, the Indian automaker is also working on launching a Baleno-based crossover dubbed Maruti Suzuki YTB.

In recent days, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based crossover or YTB has been spied testing multiple times, revealing the slight details of the looks of the new model. Rumours are that the new car will probably be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo. Until then, here's what we know about the YTB, all credits to Exploring wheels for the spy shots.

Based on the video the Maruti Suzuki YTB looks very similar to the Baleno in terms of size. However, the car is expected to have better aesthetics compared to the Baleno being the latest model. The car also is reminiscent of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara with its coupe-SUV type look, based on earlier spy shots of the car.

Maruti Suzuki YTB is one of the best-kept secrets of the Indian automaker as no details of the car are known yet. Although, expectations are that the car will be based on Maruti Suzuki's heartect platform and can get a mild-hybrid powertrain to back the performance of the car. Moreover, it will have the option of both manual and automatic transmission.

Speculations are that just like the Grand Vitara and Baleno the car will have a rebadged version with Toyota's name on it. Moreover, the car will be first of its kind from the Indian automaker and will help them navigate a new consumer base in the Indian market.