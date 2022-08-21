Koenigsegg CC850 breaks cover, gets twin-turbocharged V8 producing 1,385 hp

Victor Von Koenigsegg has aligned his birthday and the 20th anniversary of his company to the unveiling of the brand new hypercar Koenigsegg CC850. The new hypercar draws inspiration from the first car that the Swedish automaker ever built, the Koenigsegg CC8S. We can say that the CC850 is the modernised version of the CC8S carrying forward the legacy and DNA of the company's first car. Moreover, the hypercar also is reminiscent of its other predecessors like the Gemera, Regera, and Jesko.

The numbers surrounding the Koenigsegg CC850 align with the car perfectly, even more so as only 50 of these hypercars will be built with the ownership of the first prototype to be in hands of the boss Victor Von Koenigsegg.

The Koenigsegg CC850 is built on the carbon fibre monocoque, hence shares its underpinnings with the Jesko. Furthermore, it gets double wishbones front and back shockers with adjustable dampers all around, complemented by the Koenigsegg's Triplex damper.

Talking about the similarities with the Jesko, the CC850 gets the twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 engine. The engine produces a jaw-dropping 1,185 hp on regular fuel and over 1,385 hp on E85 fuel, while it has a peak torque of 1,385 Nm of peak torque.

To harness this power, Koenigsegg has employed its 'Engage Shift System,' which is a mix of manual and automatic gearboxes. It functions as a 6-speed, gated manual gearbox and is essentially the same 9-speed automatic "Light Speed Transmission" seen in other Koenigsegg hypercars.

The performance data of the Koenigsegg CC850 has not been released yet. However, the hypercar has a weight of 1,385 kg owed to its carbon fibre chassis and Kevlar parts, which, when compared with the power output data, can justify the term 'hypercar' for it. Furthermore, the sleek lines all around the body of the car provide it with the necessary aerodynamics to deal with high speed.