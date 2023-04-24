Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched In India At Rs 7.46 Lakh: Variants, Features, Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the compact SUV based on the much-successful Baleno finally goes on sale in the Indian market with prices starting from Rs 7.46 lakh.
Extending its SUV portfolio, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new compact SUV - FRONX at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will retail via the company’s NEXA chain of outlets. The Fronx will retail in a total of 12 variants with permutations and combinations made out of two engine options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol, along with three transmission choices - 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, and 6-speed AT. Also, the Fronx will be available via the company’s subscription plans, starting from Rs 17,378.
