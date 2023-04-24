Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched In India At Rs 7.46 Lakh: Variants, Features, Mileage

Extending its SUV portfolio, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new compact SUV - FRONX at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will retail via the company’s NEXA chain of outlets. The Fronx will retail in a total of 12 variants with permutations and combinations made out of two engine options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol, along with three transmission choices - 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, and 6-speed AT. Also, the Fronx will be available via the company’s subscription plans, starting from Rs 17,378.