Maruti Suzuki May 2022 discounts of upto Rs 31,000: Swift, Alto and more

Maruti Suzuki Arena has opened discount offers and benefits on its various car models. The discount offers are an attempt to boost the sales number. The Indian car manufacturer is offering discounts on its various models like Vitara Brezza, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire and Wagon R. These offers include cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange benefits. However, the CNG models do not get any offers.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The tall-boy hatchback Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market and has been around for years. The current iteration of the hatchback comes with two engine options, both available in AMT trims. The car is available with the most attractive discount offers of up to Rs 31,000 for the 1.0-litre variants, while the 1.2-litre variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 21,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The small-sized hatchback Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in the Indian market with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with the option of an AMT trim. This small-sized car is available with big discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on both the manual and AMT trims.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts one of the highest fuel efficiencies of the cars in the Indian market. The hatchback is offered with petrol and CNG engine option in the Indian market with manual and automatic transmission. It is to be noted that the ongoing model of the car is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 26,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is another one of the popular cars from the Indian manufacturer known for its comfortable handling and spacious cabin. It also feats a sporty look to appeal to the consumers. This hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 25,000 for the month of May.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been around for decades now and has its fair share of popularity in the hatchback segment of the Indian market. This car is offered with a 796cc engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox in both petrol and CNG trims. During the month of May, buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 24,000 on the cars. However, the STD variant of the car gets a discount of Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan sibling of the Swift, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is liked by the consumers for its spacious cabin, smooth engine and easy handling. This compact sedan is available with discount offers of up to Rs 22,000.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is about to receive a facelift version soon; however, before the launch, the compact SUV has been receiving discount offers every month. For the month of May, the car is being offered with the benefits of up to Rs 22,000.

