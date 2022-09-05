Maruti Suzuki knows the right recipe to build a car that excels in the Indian market, and therefore, the brand holds the position of the largest carmaker in the country. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki keeps exercising the idea of offering discounts, which further helps in boosting sales. This month, the company is extending some lucrative deals on its model line-up. Benefits of up to Rs 55,000 are being offered on models that are sold via the company’s Arena chain of outlets. Well, for exact details on model-wise discounts to know how much you will save on buying one this month - read on.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Although the brand has launched the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the Alto 800 is still on sale in the country, and this month, it is available with a discount of up to Rs 25,000. The deal comprises a cash discount of Rs 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. In addition, a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 can be availed on the purchase.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Soon after the launch, the newest hatchback of the largest carmaker in the country - Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, is now available with a discount of Rs 30,000, which includes a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The minuscule SUV of the brand is indeed a fun little car to drive. Buying it this month will save you up to Rs 15,000 in the form of an exchange bonus and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. Furthermore, the car is available with a cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is pleasing the Indian masses. The hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The country’s best-selling car is none other than the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and it can be brought home with an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the tuner's delight and enthusiasts’ favourite. The Swift is now on sale with a 1.2L 90 PS petrol motor. Currently, it is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000, and a cash benefit of Rs 35,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Swift-based sedan - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is also on sale with roughly the same discounts as its hatchback counterparts. Benefits on the Dzire include a cash benefit extending up to Rs 35,000, along with a hefty exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. A corporate benefit of Rs 4,000 can also be availed on the purchase of Dzire this month.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The only van that Maruti Suzuki sells in the Indian market - Eeco, is also on sale with a couple of offers this month. To start with, an upfront cash benefit of Rs 10,000 is being offered in addition to the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ertiga

As of now, there are no official discounts that are being extended on purchasing the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ertiga. Similarly, the company is not offering any benefits on purchasing the CNG-powered models.