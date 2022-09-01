NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki sells over 1.60 lakh units, sales up by 26 per cent in August

The sales chart of Maruti Suzuki in the month of August is led by compact cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, selling 71,557 units in India, reports PTI.

  • Maruti Suzuki sold 71,557 units as compact cars
  • The SUV sales of Maruti Suzuki stood at 26,932 units
  • The company 11,999 units of Maruti Suzuki Eeco van

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a 26.37% increase in overall sales in August 2022, reaching 1,65,173 units. According to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the company sold 1,30,699 vehicles in total during the same month last year (MSIL). From 1,03,187 units in the same month last year, the total domestic passenger vehicle sales jumped by 30% to 1,34,166 units this month. Automobiles in the micro-segment, such as the Alto and S Presso, saw an increase in sales in August 2021 from 20,461 to 22,162 units. It should be mentioned that Tata and Mahindra, two other Indian automakers, sold 78,843 and 29,852 vehicles, respectively, in August.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, rose by 57 per cent to 71,557 units as compared to 45,577 units in the year-ago month. Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6, clocked sales of 26,932 units last month as compared to 24,337 units earlier.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N ‘drives growth’, company reports 87 percent sales increase in August

Sales of van Eeco were at 11,999 units last month as against 10,666 units in August 2021, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,371 units as against 2,588 units earlier. MSIL said its exports in August 2022 stood at 21,481 units as compared to 20,619 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the automaker is expanding its portfolio of vehicles. The automaker plans on having vehicles with multiple types of powertrains. The Indian auto major already has CNG vehicles and petrol vehicles in India and is now expanding towards the new territory of hybrid vehicles.

With inputs from PTI

