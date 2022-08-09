Mercedes-Benz inaugurates its 1st MAR2020 AMG Performance Centre in Ahmedabad

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated the country’s first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020’ outlet Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The AMG Performance Centre is located in the city’s locale of Thaltej and is spread across 9000 sq ft built with an investment of Rs 4.2 crore. The new Integrated AMG Performance Centre integrates the MAR2020 format, the modern retail format of Mercedes-Benz. The Integrated AMG Performance Centre also marks India’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, the Mercedes-Benz’s EV brand, highlighting its future luxury electric cars.

With this AMG Performance Centre, Mercedes-Benz India now has five AMG Performance Centres in the country, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The performance centre is integrated with Mercedes-Benz’s signature brand presentation in retail, MAR 2020, with a focus on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer oriented processes, and Digital.

The new showroom will showcase Mercedes-Benz luxury range of cars and offer an exclusive Mercedes-AMG product experience to the Indian performance purists. The 1S (sales) facility displays 9 cars, including vehicles like Mercedes-AMG A35, GLA35, GLC43, GLE63, among others.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “This Integrated showroom will feature country’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, underlining our future EV offensive in the coming months. We remain highly bullish on the potential of Gujarat to become a leading luxury car market in future and are confident of strengthening our footprint with best of products and services for our discerning customers.”