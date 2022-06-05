As part of a special 12-hour drive, over 40,000 motorists were penalised for traffic violations on June 4, a Mumbai police official said. Of the 40,320 cases that were registered, the highest, 10,338 cases, were for riding two-wheelers or riding pillions without helmets during the drive that took place between 9 am and 9 pm on Friday (June 3), he said.

"Action was taken against owners of 9,847 vehicles for illegal parking, while 3,310 cases were made for unnecessary honking. The action was taken against 4,794 vehicles parked outside railway stations," he said.

"Action was taken against owners of 597 vehicles for wrong-side driving, 50 vehicles for silencer modification, and 98 for overspeeding. We also penalised 329 food delivery vehicles," the official added.

The drive was manned by personnel from the traffic police and Local Arms, he informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

