New Maruti Suzuki XL6 to launch in India today, watch it LIVE here [Video]

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker is all set to launch the updated XL6 in India today, on April 21. The updated XL6 will follow suite of the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV and will get updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters. Sold through NEXA range of dealerships, the premium MPV can be booked by paying Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki also launched the new Ertiga recently at Rs 8.35 lakh with updated design, features and new K-series engine, all of which will make way to the new XL6. However, apart from the features in the Ertiga, the XL6 will also get Ventilated Seats to distinguish it with the Ertiga, which is the 7-seater MPV and is sold through the ARENA range of dealerships.

Contrary to the 7-seater setup of Ertiga, the XL6 gets captain type seats in the middle row with a 6-seater cabin setup. It has a distinctive styling as compared to the Ertigas as well. However, the rest of the features and mechanicals are the same.

The new NEXA XL6 will be powered by Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and will be mated to a 5-speed manual or the new 6-speed AT gearbox. There will be paddle shifters as well for the automatic variant.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience.

It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers’.”