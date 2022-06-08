हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Auto

NHAI creates Guinness World Record by continuously laying 75 km of bituminous lane on NH 53

NHAI creates a World record for continuously laying the bituminous lane of 75 km in 105 hours and 33 minutes on NH53 in Maharashtra, reports PTI. 

NHAI creates Guinness World Record by continuously laying 75 km of bituminous lane on NH 53
Image for representation

Proud moment for India! The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) creates a World record for continuously laying the bituminous lane of 75 kilometres in 105 hours and 33 minutes. The NHAI workers created history on NH53, between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that 720 workers including a team of independent consultants worked day and night to implement the project. 

The total length of the 75 kilometres of single-lane continuous bituminous concrete road is equivalent to 37.5 kilometres of two-lane paved shoulder road and the work started on June 3, at 7:27 am and was completed on June 7, at 5 pm, the minister said in a video message.

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous was for building 25.275 kilometres of the road which was achieved in Doha, Qatar in February 2019, and that task was completed in 10 days, Gadkari said.

The Amravati to Akola section is part of NH 53 and this is an important east-east corridor that connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, and Surat. According to Gadkari, once completed, this stretch will play a major role in easing the movement of traffic and freight on this route.

Also read: Bihar roads to be at par with United States by December 2024: Nitin Gadkari

He also congratulated all the engineers, contractors, consultants, and workers from NHAI and Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd for the efficient implementation of the project that has helped in the successful completion of this world record. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Guinness World Record Nitin Gadkari NH 53
