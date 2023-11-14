Nissan Magnite AMT Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh Extended Till November 30

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has announced the introductory price offer for all bookings made till 30 November 2023 for the all-new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift (Automated Manual Transmission). The introductory price is for all customers who take a test drive and make bookings for the all-new Magnite EZ-Shift. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,49,900 on 10 October 2023 the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift is the most affordable AMT in the segment, with a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission that provides clutch-less easy driving. Pre-bookings can be made across Nissan dealerships, nationwide, and on Nissan’s website.

It also has Dual Driving Mode, Intelligent Creep function, anti-stall and kick-down features for a smooth and efficient drive experience. The Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine delivers enhanced fuel efficiency of 19.35 kmpl for the Manual variant and 19.70 kmpl for the EZ-Shift variant.

The Magnite EZ-Shift is available in XE, XL, XV, XV Premium variants and the recently launched Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition. A new dual tone Blue & Black colour is also introduced for Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift.

With the introduction of the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, the Nissan Magnite family will expand to four powertrain options including Manual & EZ-Shift in 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and Manual & CVT in 1.0-litre Turbo engine.

The Magnite has firmly established itself as the preferred choice in India's B-SUV segment. Launched in December 2020, it exemplifies Nissan Motor India's manufacturing philosophy of 'Make-In-India, Make for the World,' with design from Japan and production in India. The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets, with its most recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.