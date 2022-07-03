NewsAuto
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari shares stunning images of Goa-Karnataka NH17 coastal highway

Spanning a length of 187 KM, the stretch of NH17 highway has Arabian sea coast on one side and Western Ghats on the other side, making it one of the most picturesque highways in India.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nitin Gadkari shares stunning images of Goa-Karnataka NH17 coastal highway

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways has shared stunning images of NH17 section of Goa-Karantaka highway. The project for 4-Laning of Goa/Karnataka Border to Kundapur section of NH-17 in the State of Karnataka is near completion, mentioned Gadkari in a Twitter post. The 187 km stretch of this highway has Arabian sea coast on one side and Western Ghats on the other side, making it one of the most picturesque highways in India with magnificent scenic view. This project is an important coastal highway link between west and south India.

Sharing an update, Nitin Gadkari stated that presently 173 Km (92.42 % of the total work is completed) and while traffic is open on the project, the remaining project will be completed by December 2022. The strategic highway passes through a variety of terrains with almost 50% of the length passing through rolling terrain (45 km) and mountainous terrain (24 km). 

The highway connects major cities and towns along the way, including Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Panaji, Margao, Karwar, Udupi, Surathkal, Mangalore, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kanyakumari.

"The project will reduce travel time, prevent accidents, optimize vehicle operating costs and help in fuel savings due to smoother road and reduce congestion for inter & intra state commuters," said Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin GadkariHighwayCoastal roadGoaKarnatakaNH17national highwayminister

