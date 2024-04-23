Ola Mobility Launches Taxi Services At Ayodhya Airport

Ola Mobility, a ride-hailing company, has started its operations at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. This strategic move aims to ensure a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for devotees of Lord Ram, who visit the holy city for pilgrimage and cultural exploration.

Ola In Ayodhya

The company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced the launch of a dedicated cab pick-up zone at the airport's arrival and exit points, designed specifically to cater to the needs of passengers arriving and departing from Ayodhya. This initiative is part of Ola Mobility's commitment to providing tailored mobility solutions and optimizing travel experiences for its customers.

In addition to the dedicated pick-up zone, Ola Mobility has deployed a specialized team of executives available 24x7 to manage operations at the airport effectively. This dedicated team will handle customer queries in real-time to ensure a high level of service quality and customer satisfaction.

Hemant Bakshi, CEO of Ola Mobility, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of services in Ayodhya, acknowledging the city's status as a rapidly growing cultural and tourism hub in India. He emphasized Ola's dedication to meeting the diverse travel needs of visitors and residents in Ayodhya, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the city. Furthermore, Ola Mobility's strategic focus on Ayodhya will be empowering local communities and creating job opportunities for local driver-partners.