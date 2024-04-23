Advertisement
NewsAuto
OLA

Ola Mobility Launches Taxi Services At Ayodhya Airport

Ola Mobility has deployed a specialized team of executives available 24x7 to manage operations at the Ayodhya airport effectively. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ola Mobility Launches Taxi Services At Ayodhya Airport

Ola Mobility, a ride-hailing company, has started its operations at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. This strategic move aims to ensure a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for devotees of Lord Ram, who visit the holy city for pilgrimage and cultural exploration.

Ola In Ayodhya

The company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced the launch of a dedicated cab pick-up zone at the airport's arrival and exit points, designed specifically to cater to the needs of passengers arriving and departing from Ayodhya. This initiative is part of Ola Mobility's commitment to providing tailored mobility solutions and optimizing travel experiences for its customers.

In addition to the dedicated pick-up zone, Ola Mobility has deployed a specialized team of executives available 24x7 to manage operations at the airport effectively. This dedicated team will handle customer queries in real-time to ensure a high level of service quality and customer satisfaction.

Hemant Bakshi, CEO of Ola Mobility, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of services in Ayodhya, acknowledging the city's status as a rapidly growing cultural and tourism hub in India. He emphasized Ola's dedication to meeting the diverse travel needs of visitors and residents in Ayodhya, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the city. Furthermore, Ola Mobility's strategic focus on Ayodhya will be empowering local communities and creating job opportunities for local driver-partners. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla