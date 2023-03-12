Oracle Red Bull Formula 1 Car On Show Run In Mumbai Catches Fire

On Sunday at the Oracle Red Bull race in Mumbai's Bandra, a Formula 1 car caught fire, according to the officials. The incident occurred at the site of the race, at Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai. The rescue team arrived quickly and put out the fire. There have been no recorded casualties. After a lengthy absence of eight years, the Oracle Red Bull racing is, incidentally, taking place in India. In this scenario, more information is awaited.

