Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was once priced at Rs 18,700 ONLY, ancient bill from THIS year goes VIRAL

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the oldest and most popular bikes in India. The bike has been established in the Indian market with years of sale. Moreover, the bike has also evolved a lot since it started selling in the Indian market. Since that time, the bike has witnessed multiple evolutions with changes in its appearance and mechanics. With time and these changes, the bike is now sold in India at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, in 1986, the bike was priced at Rs 18,700. The seemingly impossible revelation was made by one of the social media users with necessary evidence.

Sharing the proof of the said price, one of the social media users shared a bill for the motorcycle from 1986. Now, the bill for the motorcycle's price is being circulated on the internet. The viral bill dated 23 January 1989, issued by the Sandeep Auto Company, says that the Enfield Bullet 350 standard showed the model's price at the time.

Also read: New Year: Tips for ensuring safer cab rides during New Year's Eve on December 31

In 1986, the Royal Enfield Bullet was simply known as the Enfield Bullet. The Indian army utilised it to patrol the border regions at the time since it was regarded as a dependable motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Bullet has been on sale in India since 1932 and is the oldest motorcycle in the company's portfolio. However, the current version of the bike retains its signature look in black paint with gold lines, along with other new paint schemes like Onyx Black, Regal Red, Royal Blue, Jet Black, and Bullet Silver.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a wheelbase of 1,395 mm with a kerb weight of 186 kg. A 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-stroke engine with fuel injection technology moves this weight. The engine works with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox producing 19.1 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque revving at 4000 RPM.