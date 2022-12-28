New Year 2022: Tips for ensuring safer cab rides during New Year's Eve

The countdown to 2023 has begun and it’s time to let your hair down and enjoy with family and friends as you ring in the new year. New clothes to buy, gifts to give, parties to attend, holidays to go to, there is so much to look forward to. When moving from one get together to another, no matter whether it is a relaxing family brunch or a no-holds-barred new year’s party, prefer hiring a cab to avoid drunk driving, and also to avoid driving in traffic. Companies like Uber extend their services for managing the rush during the holiday season.

You can choose an Uber Rental to book a multi-stop, multi-hour ride that will make hopping from one place to the next easy-peasy without any worry about where to park or waiting for a cab each time! If you’re headed out of the city, Uber Intercity provides you with a seamless one-way travel option that will take all your travel worries away. And if you’re just going to be celebrating around the city, choose from Uber’s 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and 4-wheeler ride options as per your need.

But before booking a cab and going for an enjoyable new year's eve, check Uber’s safety features that will help ensure you get a memorable new year celebraion:

Share your trip

Whether it’s your friend asking you how long you will take to get to the party, or your mother enquiring about your whereabouts on your way back, calls from your loved ones will be a common feature. With Uber’s ‘share your trip’ feature, you can keep upto five ‘trusted contacts’ updated on your journey’s status and your current location throughout the trip.

RideCheck 3.0

Any time your Uber trip deviates from how it should be, Uber’s tech-led feature that will help get you support that you may need. Uber’s RideCheck feature proactively detects if your ride has been stationary for longer than it should be, or goes off the recommended GPS route, or even when it ends before it should have. Both the rider and the driver receive a notification if ‘everything is ok’. If all is ok, you can simply confirm by clicking ‘Yes’. In case it is not, Uber will prompt you to connect with the local police through the in-app SOS button or speak to a live Uber agent through its Safety Line.

24X7 safety line

Uber realises the comfort in talking to a live agent when something goes wrong. Uber’s 24X7 Safety Line allows you to call 88006-88666 from your phone or access it via the Uber app to speak to an Uber support agent to assist you with urgent but non-emergency matters. Now, Uber has expanded this support to 30 minutes after the trip ends. In case you need help, just dial the number and experts from Uber’s twin support centres in India will do the rest. 99% of all calls are answered within the first 30 seconds.