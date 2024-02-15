Skoda Launches Slavia Style Edition at Rs 19.13 Lakh: Check Design, Features, Specifications

Skoda Auto India has recently launched the much anticipated Slavia Style Edition. Notably, the company will produce only 500 units of this model. This vehicle is available for Rs 19.13 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Price). Let’s delve into the details of this exclusive Sedan.

Slavia Style Edition Color availability and Design

The Skoda Slavia Style Edition stands out with its distinctive appearance. It features three elegant paint shades: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Tornado Red. It comes with some notable cosmetic enhancements including blacked-out wing mirrors, B-pillars, and a roof. The addition of 'Edition' badging on the B-pillar and steering wheel, along with 'Style' branding on the scuff plates, further emphasizes its exclusive appeal.

Slavia Style Edition Features

The Slavia Style Edition introduces introduces the inclusion of a dual dashboard camera. Notably, this technology was previously seen in the Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition. This advanced feature enhances the safety level of the vehicle. Additionally, the Style Edition now comes equipped with puddle lamps, enhancing visibility and adding a touch of sophistication.

The interior of the Slavia Style Edition retains its premium features from the top Spec-Style trim. It includes a sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and a sophisticated 10-inch infotainment unit.

Slavia Style Edition Specifications

Under the hood, the Skoda Slavia Style Edition is powered by a potent 1.5-litre TSI engine, which generates 150 horsepower and 250Nm of torque. It is paired with a smooth 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The engine of the Slavia Style Edition delivers impressive performance, propelling the sedan from 0 to 100kph in just 8.96 seconds.



With its exclusive styling, enhanced features, and efficient powertrain, the Skoda Slavia Style Edition offers a compelling package for buyers.